18-year-old driver charged in crash that flipped ambulance

An 18-year-old Buffalo driver has been charged after he collided with an ambulance early Monday morning downtown, according to a Buffalo police spokesman.

Mikel Ayala was accused of striking the AMR ambulance at about 1:30 a.m. on Washington and East Tupper streets, causing the ambulance to roll onto its side, spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said.

The ambulance was responding to an emergency call and heading south on Washington when it was struck. Two crew members were taken to Erie County Medical Center with what were described as various injuries. They were treated and released.

Ayala, who also was treated for unspecified injuries at ECMC, was accused of giving police a false name and charged with forgery, criminal impersonation and identity theft. He was also ticketed for imprudent speed, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and other violations, DeGeorge said.