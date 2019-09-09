Three charged after stabbing at South Buffalo Irish Festival

Three men were charged with gang assault after a man was stabbed Saturday night at the South Buffalo Irish Festival, according to a police report.

The victim was stabbed in the abdomen and slashed across the chest at about 7:30 p.m. during the event in Cazenovia Park.

Michael Monti, 19, of South Buffalo, was accused of attacking the victim with a knife during an argument, according to the report. The victim punched Monti multiple times before he was stabbed, according to the report.

Police officers recovered a knife with a 4-inch blade from beneath Monti while he was in a hospital bed at Erie County Medical Center, according to court documents.

Police charged Monti with first-degree gang assault, first-degree assault, second-degree menacing, resisting arrest and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the documents.

Two other men – John T. Dingwall, 22, of Bowmansville, and Tylor Kolin, 21, of Alden – also were charged with felony gang assault and felony assault, according to the report.

Officials from Can You Dig It, Inc., organizers of the annual festival, said in a statement they were "shocked and saddened" by the incident. But they said it would not deter them from planning for a 20th annual event next year.