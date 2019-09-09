This Week in Buffalo: Feed and be fed

Take advantage of Buffalo events that meld exploration, fun and philanthropy.

Thursdays' Plate Expectations meets the criteria: attendees will roam the new Resurgence Brewing Co. in the Old First Ward, engage in games of chance such as a Wine Wall and balloon-popping and support FeedMore WNY – formerly the Food Bank – in the process.

There's a solid mix of marquee concerts – Chris Brown, Stone Temple Pilots and Trombone Shorty – on the agenda, too, plus a stirring local remembrance on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Here's the full rundown:

Plate Expectations, 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at Resurgence Brewing Co.'s new location (55 Chicago St.). Cost is $60 admission, $100 VIP, with a couple's VIP discount to $160; see the ticket details.

The annual benefit for the Meals on Wheels program of FeedMore WNY has always zeroed in on trendy food-and-drink venues in Buffalo, and the new Resurgence Brewing Co. on Chicago Street by the Buffalo River, fits the mold perfectly.

A courtyard with fire pits, a spacious indoor area boasting multiple bars and a banquet/overflow zone on the second floor make up the immense space that can be explored at Plate Expectations. A nice variety of restaurants and breweries will handle the food and drink samples as eventgoers try their luck with wine and balloons.

General admission attendees may even climb a rock wall at the adjacent Central Rock Gym for an additional $10 donation.

The Steer's 50th anniversary, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 3151 Main St. Free to attend.

One major reason the Steer has persevered is its ability to satisfy all kinds of customers: University at Buffalo students, University Heights residents young and old, carnivores and vegans, bar eaters and more upscale diners.

News contributor Michael Farrell profiled Tucker Curtin's bar-restaurant, which boasts an alluring upstairs patio, more outdoor seating and some unusual two-way mirrors, earlier this year.

The anniversary party will feature a 10 p.m. toast of French champagne, passed hors d'oeuvres that include tenderloin carpaccio, slices of brick-oven pizza, barbecue shrimp and vegan options such as Buffalo-style fried chickpea bites and watermelon basil bites. The whole building will be open for exploration, said Curtin, who has run the place for 26 of the 50 years.

Stone Temple Pilots, 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Rapids Theatre (1711 Main St., Niagara Falls). Tickets are $35 plus fees in advance.

It's been 25 years since then-Scott Weiland-led Stone Temple Pilots won a Grammy for Best Hard Rock Performance for "Plush," and although the landscape is far different now after Weiland's death and the addition of new lead singer Jeff Gutt, the San Diego alt-rockers trudge onward.

Jeff Miers calls STP's DeLeo brothers, Dean and Robert, almost criminally underrated musicians who deserved a second chance following their lead singer's death. Even though their eponymous 2018 release received a lukewarm reaction, don't be shocked if STP draws a nice crowd to Niagara Falls.

[Read more: Miers' open letter to Scott Weiland]

Chris Brown, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 at KeyBank Center. Tickets range from $39 to $129.

50 Cent caused a stir in late August by declaring that Chris Brown, coming to Buffalo Tuesday, had overcome Michael Jackson as the all-time king of pop. While 50 probably got a little ahead of himself, the fact Brown and MJ appear in the same sentence is a testament to the former's professional excellence; his "Indigo" album was his 10th-consecutive top 10 album on the Billboard 200, and he's a streaming superstar.

When Brown last visited Buffalo, in summer 2015, reviewer Jeff Miers extolled the hip-hop artist's "killer dance moves" and charisma, even if the performer couldn't match those levels vocally.

Trombone Shorty, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 on Thursday, Sept. 12 at Asbury Hall in Babeville (341 Delaware Ave.). Tickets are $39.50 in advance, $45 day-of-show.

Troy Andrews – better known as Trombone Shorty– pops up virtually everywhere. With Stephen Colbert, on "The Simpsons," on tracks with Dierks Bentley and Bone Thugs N Harmony, to the stage of the Grammy Awards – thanks to Trombone Shorty's versatility in genres and general brassy brilliance, the 33-year-old NOLA native is very much in demand. It will be a treat for Buffalo music fans – especially in an intimate space such as Asbury Hall – to witness him in action.

48-Hour Film Project awards night, 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at Shea's Smith Theatre (658 Main St.). Tickets are $13.50 in advance.

The best films in the Buffalo iteration of the 48-Hour Film Project were narrowed to 10 less than two weeks ago, and the winner – which earns a screening in Filmapalooza 2020 – will be crowned Thursday night in the Theatre District. The local winner's film – conceived, produced, shot and edited in two largely sleepless days – is then entered into a pool for a major trophy and $5,000 in prize money, doled out in March.

A red carpet arrival, audience-choice screening, the anticipated awards show and a cash bar/after party is all part of the evening.

9/11 Remembrance with JazzBuffalo, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Hotel Henry (Rockwell Road and Cleveland Circle). Tickets are $15 in advance.

Solemnly remember the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at a JazzBuffalo gig featuring singer-songwriter Drea D'Nur at Hotel Henry. Expect peace and intimacy in a majestic venue; the remembrance show will showcase the vocal talent of D'Nur, best known for her globally heralded tribute to Nina Simone, and encourage "spiritual reflection" from the audience, according to the event description.

[Read more: D'Nur talks about the fusion of jazz and hip-hop]

Peppa Pig's Adventure, doors at 6 p.m., show from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 at University at Buffalo Center for the Arts (103 CFA, Amherst). Tickets start at $17.75, and there's a buy one, get one offer. Full ticket details.

Peppa Pig is a lucky – and quite influential – swine. It must be nice for the porky British celebrity to tour the United States and embark on adventures at every stop, simultaneously altering the language of American kids who watch Nickelodeon. She arrives in Amherst with a bevy of friends set to tackle a camping trip. And yes, Pedro Pony does make an appearance.

"Hairspray" by Kavinoky Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at 320 Porter Ave. on D'Youville College's campus. Tickets are $45 in advance. Runs Thursday through Sunday, through Oct. 6.

Bigger is better, Ben Siegel wrote, and Kavinoky's "Hairspray" doesn't back down. Thanks in part to its excellent script for a musical comedy, the local theater company veers from its tendency toward serious themes to embrace the joy and humor present in the Tony award-winning play. Siegel lauds the choreography, minimalist set, dancing and an exceptionally talented cast befitting of a landmark season.

Sold out: Barns Courtney at Rec Room

