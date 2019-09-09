Sweet Home's Jamel Lucas named News' football player of the week

Jamel Lucas of Sweet Home has been selected as the Buffalo News Player of the Week for Week One.

Lucas had a hand in five touchdowns for the Panthers in a 40-26 victory at Williamsville South.

He threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 117 yards and three TDs in helping Sweet Home earn its first win since October 2017.

The Buffalo News Player of the Week is selected off the list of that week’s Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports top performers.

The other Connolly Cup/ADPRO Week One top performers are Zach Boyes (Kenmore West), Joe Carlson (Starpoint), Tyler Ely (Pioneer), Gino Fontanarosa (Lewiston-Porter), Justin Goldsmith (Niagara Falls), Mykell Hepburn (South Park), Tra’e Hill (Pioneer), Devare Mathis (West Seneca East), Kegan Mancabelli (Orchard Park), Blake Nolan (Iroquois), D’Jae Perry (Bennett), Christian Pagano (Depew), Jack Sharp (Orchard Park) and Aidan Smith (Akron).

Honor roll

• The Trench Trophy nominees for Week One are Matt Chimera (Kenmore West), Paul Donohue (Maryvale), Aaron Doyle (Pioneer), Cooper Pannes (Southwestern), Ben Plonka (Iroquois), Jeremiah Williams (Bennett) and Colin Wiley (West Seneca East).

These players now are eligible for induction into the Trench Trophy Hall of Fame and for the top senior two-way lineman of the year during the Trophy’s annual Hall of Fame induction banquet at the end of the season at the Lancaster Elks Lodge.

• The Jim Kelly Underclassmen of the Week are junior quarterback Mykell Hepburn of South Park on offense and freshman defensive end Rashard Perry of Bennett on defense.

• Here are this week’s Character Athletes of the Week, as sponsored by Cross Training Athletics and Intense Milk. The honorees, who are selected for setting positive examples in speech conduct, love, faith and integrity of the game, are Devon Grant (Cleveland Hill), Joe Gullo III (Fredonia), Hayden Carder (Frontier), Jordan Driscoll (Gowanda), Dom Ferguson (Kenmore East), Paul Donohue (Maryvale), Aiden Ferry (N. Tonawanda), Colton Pankiewicz (N. Wheatfield), Chad Gloss (Orchard Park), Jacob Dean (Starpoint), Aiden Kennedy (Southwestern) and Ryan Jafarjian (Chautauqua Lake).