STYPCZYNSKI, Francis "Frank"

September 7, 2019 age 91 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved son of the late Francis and Dorothy (nee Wozniak) Stypczynski; dearest brother of the late Gertrude Stypczynski; cousin of late Donald (Jeanine) Hubert, Claudia (late Richard) Moskal, John (Arlene) Hubert, Phyllis (late Louis) Carlo and Arlene (David) Mazurek; also survived by many great cousins; special friend of the late Rose Mary. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Tuesday September 10, 2019 from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.) Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at Queen of Martyrs Church at 11 AM. (Please assemble at Church). Interment St. Matthew Cemetery. Mr. Stypczynski served in the US Army, a retiree of Worthington Pump, member of the American Legion #622 and the Knights of Columbus Council 184. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Queen of Martyrs Church. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com