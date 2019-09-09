SIMMONS, Esther M.

SIMMONS - Esther M. Age 70, of Gowanda, NY passed away September 7, 2019. Mrs. Simmons was a RN at Tri-Co. and Lakeshore Hospitals for over 35 years, a member of Gowanda VFW Auxiliarty, American Heart Assoc. and a CPR Instructor. She is survived by her husband Herbert; a son, Paul (Suzanna) Simmons and two daughters, Kristy (Sam) Lauer and Kathi (James) Kuebler; four grandchildren, Micah, Kylie, Noah and Alexander; also surviving are two brothers, Roy (Donna) Hamilton and Dick (Linda) Hamilton, two sisters, Arlene Kent and Mary (John) Tetlak and several nieces and nephews; predeceased by a brother, Willard Hamilton and a sister, Irene Farwell. Friends may call on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM from MENTLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 105 East Main St., Gowanda, NY, where funeral services will be held Thursday afternoon at 1 PM. Burial in Collins Center Cemetery.