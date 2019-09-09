Sept. 11th Remembrance Day signed into law for New York

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed legislation Monday establishing Sept. 11th Remembrance Day and allowing for a brief moment of silence in public schools at the beginning of the school day each Sept. 11.

The law – which takes effect immediately – is meant to ensure future generations have an understanding of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and their place in history.

"9/11 was one of the single darkest periods in this state's and this nation's history, and we owe it to those we lost and to the countless heroes who ran toward danger that day and the days that followed to do everything we can to keep their memory alive," Cuomo said in a prepared statement.

"By establishing this annual day of remembrance and a brief moment of silence in public schools, we will help ensure we never forget — not just the pain of that moment but of the courage, sacrifice and outpouring of love that defined our response," he said.