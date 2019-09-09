SCHWARTZ, Helen K. (Kowalewski)

SCHWARTZ - Helen K. (nee Kowalewski)

September 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Schwartz Jr.; dearest mother of Sandra (Bruce) Cole and the late John J. Schwartz III; loving grandmother of Douglas, Scott (Lindsay) and Jillian (Jake); great-grandmother of Carson, Clayton and Luca; sister of Edwina (Carl) Aldridge and the late Arthur Kowalewski. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Tuesday from 5-7 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.). Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences at SmolarekCares.com