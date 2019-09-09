Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 9, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Russian novelist Leo Tolstoy, born on this date in 1828, “Truth, like gold, is to be obtained not by its growth, but by washing away from it all that is not gold.”

TALKING POINTS – Dawn Peters, assistant deputy director of the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, is guest speaker at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday for the free weekly IMAGINE Buffalo lunchtime lecture series in the Central Library on Lafayette Square. The program, sponsored by the Center for the Study of Art, Architecture, History & Nature, begins at noon with a Great Courses video on architecture.

Architectural historian Christine Limniatis will talk about how post-World War II home building changed the American landscape at 6 p.m. Tuesday in One Seneca Tower in downtown Buffalo as part of Preservation Buffalo Niagara’s first Modernism Week in Western New York. Tickets are $20. For more info, call 852-3300 or visit preservationbuffaloniagara.org.

Detective and author Lissa Marie Redmond will talk and sign copies of the latest book in her Cold Case series, “A Means to an End,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda. Space is limited. To reserve a seat, call 332-4375.

COME SEW – The Buffalo Chapter of the Embroiderers Guild of America will hold its first meeting of the 2019-2020 season in two sessions, at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday in North Presbyterian Church, 300 N. Forest Road, Amherst. All who enjoy embroidery, stumpwork, surface embroidery or needlepoint are invited to either or both sessions. For more info, call Sharon Mozeko at 480-8864 or email poodlesm@yahoo.com.

TEA TIME – The Woman’s Club of Orchard Park has a membership tea at noon Wednesday in the Nottingham Village Clubhouse on Stepping Stone Lane. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Members are asked to bring a wrapped gift for a Pound Sale.

Women Interested in Cystic Health hosts a membership tea from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Park Country Club, 4949 Sheridan Drive, Amherst. Call 634-5455.

REUNION ALERT – Paid reservations are needed right away for the 50th reunion dinner of the South Park High School Class of 1969 on Sept. 21 in the White Elephant Banquet Center, 1404 Abbott Road. Price is $40, which includes appetizer, dinner and music for dancing. Advance tickets only. Send a check payable to Susan McIvor, 7260 Townline Road, Derby, NY 14047. An informal get-together will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 in Can You Dig It, 317 Hopkins St. A tour of the school will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 21.

