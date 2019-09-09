RAHUBA, Dorothy A. (Hens)

September 7, 2019, age 76, beloved wife of 55 years to Harry J. Rahuba; loving mother of Patricia, Michael (Robin), Cynthia (Anthony Frontera), Richard (Maria), Daniel (Jean) and Kathleen (Lawrence) Osuch; cherished grandmother of Jessica, Erika (Adam), Matthew, Kimberly (Zak), Emily, Christopher, Ashleigh, Claire, Jack and four great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Marie (late Francis) Balcom, Elizabeth (late Fred) Steck and Nancy (late Frank) Rudolph; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Lancaster/Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd., where prayers will be offered Wednesday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Martha Parish (formerly OLBS), at 10 AM. Interment to follow in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Lancaster. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com