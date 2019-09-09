Share this article

Police: Man dies after jumping on to cab of moving tractor trailer

A man died early Monday morning after he jumped on a moving tractor trailer on Buffalo's East Side, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

At about 5:30 a.m. Monday, a man jumped on to the cab of a moving tractor trailer near the intersection of Sycamore Street and Lathrop Street, and "at some point, the individual fell off the moving vehicle," police said.

The man was declared dead at the scene. Buffalo police are attempting to identify the body.

