Police: Man arrested after throwing incendiary device from house 'full of smoke'

A Jamestown man was arrested on several charges following an incident Saturday night in which he threw an incendiary device out of a house "full of smoke" and then barricaded himself in the home, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

Brendon P. Hinson, 21, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree obstruction governmental administration.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to West 12th Street and confirmed that a man inside a house full of smoke had thrown an incendiary device out of the home, with the device almost striking an 11-year-old. Hinson then barricaded himself inside the house, according to police. Police said they entered the house, with Hinson ignoring officers' commands and attempting to flee.

Hinson was taken into custody outside the house and arrested. He was held at Jamestown City Jail, pending arraignment at Jamestown City Court at a later date.