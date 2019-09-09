OLCZAK, Ann M. (Bykowski)

OLCZAK - Ann M. (nee Bykowski)

September 7, 2019, of West Seneca NY, beloved wife of the late Walter S. Olczak; loving mother of Deborah (Michael) Filipink, Darlene Olczak; dearest grandmother of Jeffery, and Lauren Filipink; sister of the late Anthony Bykowski. Relatives and friends may call at the Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc., 3025 William St. (near Union Rd.), Cheektowaga on Tuesday from 3 - 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 9:30 AM at 14 Holy Helpers Church, 1345 Indian Church Rd. (please assemble at church).