MITRO - Thomas L. Age 66, of Niagara Falls, NY, passed from this life on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Buffalo General Medical Center, after complications of heart surgery. Born on November 5, 1952 in Niagara Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Dominick G. and Rose I. (LaMortacella) Mitro. He proudly served and was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force. Tom, along with his brother and partner Dom, owned and operated Mitro Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc., in which he was active until his passing. Tom is survived by brothers, Dominic J. (Geri) Mitro, Anthony V. (Debbie) Mitro and Jerome C. Mitro; a longtime friend, Bonnie Beaudry and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be on Tuesday, from 3-7 PM in the Chapel of OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY, where Tom's funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 11th at 10 AM Family and friends are also invited to attend committal prayers and his interment on Friday, September 13th at St. Joseph Cemetery, with Rev. Father Ivan Skenderovic officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander. For online condolences and to send a memorial tribute to Tom's family please visit www.goodlandercares.com .