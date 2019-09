“Legally getting a gun is not easy in New York,” according to the Sept. 2 letter writer as he complains about the trauma he must undergo to own a gun in our state, and insults the intelligence of those of us who don’t know the finer points of weapons of death.

To the letter writer I pose this question: How many mass shootings by military-style weapons have there been, recently, in New York State?

Angelo Coniglio

Amherst