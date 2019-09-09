Jamestown police seize 91 bags of heroin mixed with fentanyl during traffic stop

Jamestown police seized 91 bags of heroin mixed with fentanyl during a traffic stop Monday in the city, police said.

The occupants of the vehicle, 31-year-old Jonathan Negron-Rosario and Melvin Galarza, 42, of Jamestown, were taken to the Jamestown City Jail, where they were awaiting arraignment on charges of felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Negron-Rosario and Galarza were stopped by police at 8:45 a.m. on East 2nd Street and Prendergast Avenue in Jamestown.

Police said the 91 bags of heroin and fentanyl seized from the pair weighed 9.1 grams.

Jamestown police asked residents who know of illegal narcotics sales in the city to call the Jamestown Police Department's confidential tip line at 483-8477.