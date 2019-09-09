Home of the Week: Dream home on a favorite street

Samantha Muscato lives in a five-bedroom, three-bath house she bought a couple years ago on her favorite street in the City of Tonawanda.

The home, which was built in 1877, was on the Victorian Home Tour in August, presented by COT Neighbors United.

She described how it all came to be in an email for the Buffalo News' Home of the Week online feature.

"When I was a child I rode my bike up and down Clinton Street and dreamed of living in one of these majestic homes," she began.

Fast forward to early winter 2016 . At the time she was living in a home she had recently purchased and renovated in the City of Tonawanda and was not in the market for a new house.

"But destiny waits for no one," she wrote in her email.

"My Mom called and said, 'I heard that one of the homes on Clinton is coming up for sale.' When she pointed out which one it was, my heart sank! I had always been in LOVE with THAT house. I immediately contacted the owner and when I walked through the door it was love at first sight."

She closed on the house May 5, 2017.

"My front office is PERFECT for what I do as a Realtor. It has a magnificent staircase and gorgeous original woodwork throughout. It sits on a triple lot, so I was able to put in a beautiful beach entry pool and landscaping.

"My home is the perfect house for entertaining. I am proud of what my house has become, and I am excited to create more memories with my family," she wrote.

