Share this article

print logo

High School Scores and Schedule (Sept. 10)

Published

Boys soccer

Monday’s games

ECIC I

Frontier 8, Jamestown 2

F (3-2): Jon Czajka 6g; Liam Walsh g-3a

Clarence 1, Williamsville North 0

ECIC II

Williamsville South 10, Amherst 0

WS (4-1, 2-0): Andy Loomis 4g

Starpoint at West Seneca East, no rpt.

Hamburg 3, Williamsville East 1

ECIC III

Maryvale 2, Cheektowaga 0

M (2-2, 2-0): Alex Raczynski 2g

Lake Shore 4, Depew 1

LS (1-3, 1-2): Jacob Pregitzer 2g-a

East Aurora 3, Iroquois 0

EA (4-0, 3-0): Clayton Brown, Jeremy Kruger, Justin Zimmerman g

ECIC IV

Springville 1, Lackawanna 0 (OT)

S (4-0, 2-0): Chris Smith gwg

Holland 1, Tonawanda 0 (2OT)

H (2-1, 1-0): Donny Schmidt gwg

Eden 3, Alden 1

E: Giovanni Schifano 3g

Niagara-Orleans

Medina 1, Newfane 0

M (2-0, 2-0): Cole Seefeldt g

D’Youville Cup

Lafayette 2, City Honors 0

L (4-0, 3-0): Yohanna Maonewa 2g

Hutch-Tech 2, McKinley 1

HT: Plee Reh gwg

I-Prep/Grover 2, Olmsted 0

CCAA Central

Frewsburg 2, Pine Valley 0

Nonleague

Park 3, New Life Christian 0

P (1-1, 1-0): Ben Maxian sho

Randolph 3, Southwestern 2

Silver Creek 2, Salamanca 1

Maple Grove 3, Fredonia 1

Today’s games

Monsignor Martin

Timon at Christian Central, 4:30 p.m.

O’Hara at St. Mary’s/Lanc., 4:30 p.m.

St. Joe’s at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

ECIC I

West Seneca West at Orchard Park, 5 p.m.

Niagara Frontier

CSAT at Kenmore West, 4:45 p.m.

Kenmore East at Lockport, 4:45 p.m.

Lew-Port at Niagara-Wheatfield, 4:45 p.m.

Nonleague

Canisius at Lancaster, 5 p.m.

Pioneer at West Seneca East, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer

Monday’s games

ECIC I

Clarence 3, Orchard Park 1

ECIC II

West Seneca East at Starpoint, no rpt.

ECIC IV

JFK 7, Lackawanna 0

JFK (1-1): Stack 2g; Rhianna Slomba 2g

Niagara-Orleans

Akron 2, Wilson 0

A (5-1, 3-0): Kara Seguin 2g

Albion 5, Newfane 2

Roy-Hart 3, Barker 0

CCAA West

Falconer 3, Chautauqua Lake 0

F (3-2): Sarah Disbro, Brailyn Paladino, Isabella Penhollow g

Radcliffe Cup

Emerson 4, Lafayette 0

E: Alexis Potter 2g

Nonleague

Nardin 3, Frontier 1

N (3-2-1, 1-0): Mia Benehaese, Katie Kostelny, Bridget Molloy g each

East Aurora 2, Amherst 0

West Seneca West 1, Depew 1

WSW: Paiyton Riley g

D: Jenna Kaczmarek g

Maryvale 2, Olmsted 0

M (5-0, 3-0): Alexis Murtha sho

Tonawanda 3, Silver Creek 0

T (3-0): Lily Ljiljanich g-a

Today’s games

Monsignor Martin

Christian Central at O’Hara, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo Seminary at Mt. Mercy, 4:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Mount St. Mary, 4:30 p.m.

ECIC I

Lancaster at Williamsville North, 7 p.m.

ECIC II

Williamsville East at Hamburg, 5:30 p.m.

ECIC III

Iroquois at Lake Shore, 5 p.m.

ECIC IV

Holland at Springville, 4:30 p.m.

Niagara Frontier

Kenmore West at CSAT, 4:45 p.m.

Niagara Falls at Grand Island, 4:45 p.m.

Niagara-Wheatfield at Lew-Port, 7 p.m.

CCAA East

Pine Valley at Salamanca, 4:30 p.m.

CCAA West

Olean at Southwestern, 4:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Maple Grove at Ellicottville, 4:30 p.m.

Randolph at Westfield, 4:30 p.m.

V-Aquinas at Nichols, 5 p.m.

Catt/Little Valley at Dunkirk, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Monday’s games

ECIC I

Frontier 23-25-25-25, Jmstown 25-15-20-14

F (1-1): Marin Collins 16 kills

Clarence 25-25-25, Lancaster 12-16-19

C (3-1, 2-0): Olivia Walczak 14 kills, 11 digs

Orch. Park 25-25-25, W. Sen. West 13-9-14

ECIC II

Sweet Home 25-25-26, Amherst 8-14-24

SH (2-0): Lauren Hubert 7 digs, 10 kills

Starpoint 25-25-25, W. Sen. East 14-16-11

S (3-1): Katie Putney 8 kills

Wmsv. Sth 25-25-25, Wmsv. East 23-18-15

WS: Molly McKinnon 9k

ECIC III

Sprngville 25-21-25-25, Iroquois 22-25-12-8

S: Marinna Heichbeger 7 aces; Rachel Stressinger 9k; Ella Wittman 6k

Maryvale 25-25-25, Pioneer 15-13-22

M (2-1, 2-1): Christie McGee-Ross 7 kills

ECIC IV

Cleveland Hill 25-25-25, Holland 19-21-18

Depew 25-25-25, JFK 14-11-20

D (3-0): Jenna Lis 9 aces;

Alden 25-25-25, Tonawanda 7-6-2

A: Emma Wlostowski 16 aces, 4 kills

Niagara Frontier

Niagara-Wheatfield 25-25-25, CSAT 7-9-15

NW (3-0): Natasha Garbet kill, 2a

G. Island 25-25-16-20-26, Lckprt 22-21-25-25-24

GI (3-0): Grace Carey 14 kills, 9 aces

Ken. East 25-25-25, Niagara Falls 15-9-17

Ken. Wst 17-25-25-27, Lew-Port 25-12-13-25

KW (1-1): Molly Frothingham 18 ast

CCAA North

North Collins at Gowanda, no rpt.

Forestville at Silver Creek, no rpt.

Cassadaga Valley at Dunkirk, no rpt.

Fredonia 25-25-25, Westfield 7-12-18

F (1-0): Nel Maldonado 4 Kills; Tanleigh Bestine 3 Aces, 1 Kill, 3 ast, 2 dig; Abbi Warner 2 Kills, 1 Block, 5 Digs

CCAA East

Portville 25-25-26, Randolph 18-16-24

P: Olivia Cook 10 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces

Nonleague

Olean 25-25-25, Falconer 13-13-11

O (2-0): Adele Dwaileebe 5 kills, 5 digs

Pne Valley 18-25-25-25, Catt/LV 25-21-19-23

PV (3-0): Sadie Fadale: 5 kills, 7 digs, 2 ast

Roy-Hart 25-23-8-25-25, V-Pembroke 23-25-25-23-16

RH (2-0): Maddie Ciemny 2 aces, 7 kills

Today’s games

Monsignor Martin

Cardinal O’Hara at Mount Mercy, 6 p.m.

Nichols at Mount St. Mary, 6 p.m.

St. Mary’s/Lanc. at Nardin, 6 p.m.

ECIC III

Cheektowaga at East Aurora, 6:30 p.m.

Niagara-Orleans

Akron at Albion, 6 p.m.

Newfane at Medina, 6 p.m.

Roy-Hart at Wilson, 6 p.m.

Buffalo Public Schools

East at Burgard, 4:30 p.m.

McKinley at I-Prep/Grover, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at South Park, 4:30 p.m.

Emerson at da Vinci, 6:30 p.m.

Hutch-Tech at Lafayette, 6:30 p.m.

CCAA East

Catt/Little Valley at Salamanca, 5 p.m.

All-Limestone at Ellicottville, 6:30 p.m.

CCAA Central

Sherman at Chautauqua Lake, 5 p.m.

Maple Grove at Falconer, 6 p.m.

Clymer at Panama, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Tapestry at Middle Early College, 4:30 p.m.

Southwestern at Brocton, 5 p.m.

Central Baptist at Walsh, 6 p.m.

V-Lady of Mercy at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.

West Seneca West at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball

Monday’s games

Monsignor Martin

St. Francis 25-25-25, O’Hara 5-7-17

SF (2-0, 1-0): Peyton Consigli 10 kills,

Canisius 25-25-25, St. Joe’s 22-17-16

ECIC I

W. Seneca West 25-25-25, Frontier 19-19-14

WSW (2-1): Jacob Woelfel 9 kills

Niagara Frontier

Grand Island 25-25-25, Lockport 14-14-19

GI (3-0): Billy Wieberg 10 kills

Ken. East 25-25-25, Niagara Falls 15-9-17

Today’s games

ECIC I

Clarence at Orchard Park, 6:30 p.m.

ECIC II

Amherst at West Seneca East, 6:30 p.m.

Sweet Home at Wmsv. South, 6:30 p.m.

ECIC III

Cheektowaga at Maryvale, 5 p.m.

Lake Shore at Eden, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

East Aurora at Iroquois, 5 p.m.

Williamsville South at Starpoint, 6:30 p.m.

Hamburg at Wmsv. North, 6:30 p.m.

Field hockey

Monday’s games

ECIC

Lancaster 5, Eden 2

L (2-0): Lexi Odrobina 2g; Olivia Ringle 2a;

Clarence 2, Iroquois 1

Orchard Park 4, East Aurora 0

OP (3-0): Grace Schmelzinger 3a

Pioneer 3, Starpoint 1

P (2-1): Olivia Kempf 2g; Mykala Furman g

West Seneca 2, Sweet Home 1

WS (1-2): Claire Farry 2g; Abby Breen 2a

Williamsville North 7, Amherst 1

Williamsville South 1, Hamburg 0

WS (2-0): Bryanna Dewey g

Williamsville East 5, Holland 0

WE (2-0): Jenna Cavalieri 2g

Nonleague

Nichols 6, Kenmore 1

N (2-1): Lyla Allen 2g-a

Roy-Hart 3, Sacred Heart 0

RH (4-0): Amanda Hill, Sam Choate g-a

Today’s games

Niagara-Orleans

Barker at Wilson, 4:45 p.m.

Kenmore at Akron, 5 p.m.

Newfane at Medina, 7 p.m.

Boys golf

Monsignor Martin

St. Mary’s/Lanc 202, Timon 210

M: Jacob D’Antonio (SM), Ryan Sheehan (T) 37 at Lancaster CC

ECIC Small North

Starpoint 275, Sweet Home 298

M: Ryan Edholm (SH) 39 at Shawnee

ECIC Large South

Hamburg 294, Lancaster 297

M: Michael Wolski (L) 41 at Fox Valley

Niagara Frontier

Grand Island 297, Niagara Falls 321

M: Noah Kindzia (NF) 44 at Hyde Park

Niagara-Orleans

Medina 260, Barker 266

M: Jake Harris (B) 39 at Shelridge

Albion 235, Akron 239

M: Patrick Ricker (Alb) 40 at Dande Farms

Girls golf

Monsignor Martin

Nardin 250, Buffalo Seminary DQ

M: Hayley Mahoney (N) 40

Mount St. Mary 303, Mount Mercy 363

M: T. Dawidowicz (MSM) 51 at Sheridan

ECIC

Williamsville East 199, Depew 210

M: Allie Petchke (Indep.) 43

Girls tennis

ECIC I

Clarence 5, Williamsville North 0

Orchard Park 5, West Seneca West 0

Lancaster 4, Frontier 1

ECIC II

Williamsville East 5, Amherst 0

Williamsville South 3, Hamburg 2

ECIC III

Iroquois 5, West Seneca East 0

ECIV IV

Eden 3, Depew 2

Springville 5, Tonawanda 0

Niagara Frontier

Grand Island 3, Lockport 2

Kenmore West 3, Kenmore East 2

Niagara-Wheatfield 5, North Tonawanda 0

Nonleague

Falconer 5, Southwestern 0

There are no comments - be the first to comment