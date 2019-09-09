High School Scores and Schedule (Sept. 10)

Boys soccer
Monday’s games
ECIC I
Frontier 8, Jamestown 2
F (3-2): Jon Czajka 6g; Liam Walsh g-3a
Clarence 1, Williamsville North 0
ECIC II
Williamsville South 10, Amherst 0
WS (4-1, 2-0): Andy Loomis 4g
Starpoint at West Seneca East, no rpt.
Hamburg 3, Williamsville East 1
ECIC III
Maryvale 2, Cheektowaga 0
M (2-2, 2-0): Alex Raczynski 2g
Lake Shore 4, Depew 1
LS (1-3, 1-2): Jacob Pregitzer 2g-a
East Aurora 3, Iroquois 0
EA (4-0, 3-0): Clayton Brown, Jeremy Kruger, Justin Zimmerman g
ECIC IV
Springville 1, Lackawanna 0 (OT)
S (4-0, 2-0): Chris Smith gwg
Holland 1, Tonawanda 0 (2OT)
H (2-1, 1-0): Donny Schmidt gwg
Eden 3, Alden 1
E: Giovanni Schifano 3g
Niagara-Orleans
Medina 1, Newfane 0
M (2-0, 2-0): Cole Seefeldt g
D’Youville Cup
Lafayette 2, City Honors 0
L (4-0, 3-0): Yohanna Maonewa 2g
Hutch-Tech 2, McKinley 1
HT: Plee Reh gwg
I-Prep/Grover 2, Olmsted 0
CCAA Central
Frewsburg 2, Pine Valley 0
Nonleague
Park 3, New Life Christian 0
P (1-1, 1-0): Ben Maxian sho
Randolph 3, Southwestern 2
Silver Creek 2, Salamanca 1
Maple Grove 3, Fredonia 1
Today’s games
Monsignor Martin
Timon at Christian Central, 4:30 p.m.
O’Hara at St. Mary’s/Lanc., 4:30 p.m.
St. Joe’s at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
ECIC I
West Seneca West at Orchard Park, 5 p.m.
Niagara Frontier
CSAT at Kenmore West, 4:45 p.m.
Kenmore East at Lockport, 4:45 p.m.
Lew-Port at Niagara-Wheatfield, 4:45 p.m.
Nonleague
Canisius at Lancaster, 5 p.m.
Pioneer at West Seneca East, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer
Monday’s games
ECIC I
Clarence 3, Orchard Park 1
ECIC II
West Seneca East at Starpoint, no rpt.
ECIC IV
JFK 7, Lackawanna 0
JFK (1-1): Stack 2g; Rhianna Slomba 2g
Niagara-Orleans
Akron 2, Wilson 0
A (5-1, 3-0): Kara Seguin 2g
Albion 5, Newfane 2
Roy-Hart 3, Barker 0
CCAA West
Falconer 3, Chautauqua Lake 0
F (3-2): Sarah Disbro, Brailyn Paladino, Isabella Penhollow g
Radcliffe Cup
Emerson 4, Lafayette 0
E: Alexis Potter 2g
Nonleague
Nardin 3, Frontier 1
N (3-2-1, 1-0): Mia Benehaese, Katie Kostelny, Bridget Molloy g each
East Aurora 2, Amherst 0
West Seneca West 1, Depew 1
WSW: Paiyton Riley g
D: Jenna Kaczmarek g
Maryvale 2, Olmsted 0
M (5-0, 3-0): Alexis Murtha sho
Tonawanda 3, Silver Creek 0
T (3-0): Lily Ljiljanich g-a
Today’s games
Monsignor Martin
Christian Central at O’Hara, 4:30 p.m.
Buffalo Seminary at Mt. Mercy, 4:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Mount St. Mary, 4:30 p.m.
ECIC I
Lancaster at Williamsville North, 7 p.m.
ECIC II
Williamsville East at Hamburg, 5:30 p.m.
ECIC III
Iroquois at Lake Shore, 5 p.m.
ECIC IV
Holland at Springville, 4:30 p.m.
Niagara Frontier
Kenmore West at CSAT, 4:45 p.m.
Niagara Falls at Grand Island, 4:45 p.m.
Niagara-Wheatfield at Lew-Port, 7 p.m.
CCAA East
Pine Valley at Salamanca, 4:30 p.m.
CCAA West
Olean at Southwestern, 4:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Maple Grove at Ellicottville, 4:30 p.m.
Randolph at Westfield, 4:30 p.m.
V-Aquinas at Nichols, 5 p.m.
Catt/Little Valley at Dunkirk, 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Monday’s games
ECIC I
Frontier 23-25-25-25, Jmstown 25-15-20-14
F (1-1): Marin Collins 16 kills
Clarence 25-25-25, Lancaster 12-16-19
C (3-1, 2-0): Olivia Walczak 14 kills, 11 digs
Orch. Park 25-25-25, W. Sen. West 13-9-14
ECIC II
Sweet Home 25-25-26, Amherst 8-14-24
SH (2-0): Lauren Hubert 7 digs, 10 kills
Starpoint 25-25-25, W. Sen. East 14-16-11
S (3-1): Katie Putney 8 kills
Wmsv. Sth 25-25-25, Wmsv. East 23-18-15
WS: Molly McKinnon 9k
ECIC III
Sprngville 25-21-25-25, Iroquois 22-25-12-8
S: Marinna Heichbeger 7 aces; Rachel Stressinger 9k; Ella Wittman 6k
Maryvale 25-25-25, Pioneer 15-13-22
M (2-1, 2-1): Christie McGee-Ross 7 kills
ECIC IV
Cleveland Hill 25-25-25, Holland 19-21-18
Depew 25-25-25, JFK 14-11-20
D (3-0): Jenna Lis 9 aces;
Alden 25-25-25, Tonawanda 7-6-2
A: Emma Wlostowski 16 aces, 4 kills
Niagara Frontier
Niagara-Wheatfield 25-25-25, CSAT 7-9-15
NW (3-0): Natasha Garbet kill, 2a
G. Island 25-25-16-20-26, Lckprt 22-21-25-25-24
GI (3-0): Grace Carey 14 kills, 9 aces
Ken. East 25-25-25, Niagara Falls 15-9-17
Ken. Wst 17-25-25-27, Lew-Port 25-12-13-25
KW (1-1): Molly Frothingham 18 ast
CCAA North
North Collins at Gowanda, no rpt.
Forestville at Silver Creek, no rpt.
Cassadaga Valley at Dunkirk, no rpt.
Fredonia 25-25-25, Westfield 7-12-18
F (1-0): Nel Maldonado 4 Kills; Tanleigh Bestine 3 Aces, 1 Kill, 3 ast, 2 dig; Abbi Warner 2 Kills, 1 Block, 5 Digs
CCAA East
Portville 25-25-26, Randolph 18-16-24
P: Olivia Cook 10 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces
Nonleague
Olean 25-25-25, Falconer 13-13-11
O (2-0): Adele Dwaileebe 5 kills, 5 digs
Pne Valley 18-25-25-25, Catt/LV 25-21-19-23
PV (3-0): Sadie Fadale: 5 kills, 7 digs, 2 ast
Roy-Hart 25-23-8-25-25, V-Pembroke 23-25-25-23-16
RH (2-0): Maddie Ciemny 2 aces, 7 kills
Today’s games
Monsignor Martin
Cardinal O’Hara at Mount Mercy, 6 p.m.
Nichols at Mount St. Mary, 6 p.m.
St. Mary’s/Lanc. at Nardin, 6 p.m.
ECIC III
Cheektowaga at East Aurora, 6:30 p.m.
Niagara-Orleans
Akron at Albion, 6 p.m.
Newfane at Medina, 6 p.m.
Roy-Hart at Wilson, 6 p.m.
Buffalo Public Schools
East at Burgard, 4:30 p.m.
McKinley at I-Prep/Grover, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at South Park, 4:30 p.m.
Emerson at da Vinci, 6:30 p.m.
Hutch-Tech at Lafayette, 6:30 p.m.
CCAA East
Catt/Little Valley at Salamanca, 5 p.m.
All-Limestone at Ellicottville, 6:30 p.m.
CCAA Central
Sherman at Chautauqua Lake, 5 p.m.
Maple Grove at Falconer, 6 p.m.
Clymer at Panama, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Tapestry at Middle Early College, 4:30 p.m.
Southwestern at Brocton, 5 p.m.
Central Baptist at Walsh, 6 p.m.
V-Lady of Mercy at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.
West Seneca West at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball
Monday’s games
Monsignor Martin
St. Francis 25-25-25, O’Hara 5-7-17
SF (2-0, 1-0): Peyton Consigli 10 kills,
Canisius 25-25-25, St. Joe’s 22-17-16
ECIC I
W. Seneca West 25-25-25, Frontier 19-19-14
WSW (2-1): Jacob Woelfel 9 kills
Niagara Frontier
Grand Island 25-25-25, Lockport 14-14-19
GI (3-0): Billy Wieberg 10 kills
Ken. East 25-25-25, Niagara Falls 15-9-17
Today’s games
ECIC I
Clarence at Orchard Park, 6:30 p.m.
ECIC II
Amherst at West Seneca East, 6:30 p.m.
Sweet Home at Wmsv. South, 6:30 p.m.
ECIC III
Cheektowaga at Maryvale, 5 p.m.
Lake Shore at Eden, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
East Aurora at Iroquois, 5 p.m.
Williamsville South at Starpoint, 6:30 p.m.
Hamburg at Wmsv. North, 6:30 p.m.
Field hockey
Monday’s games
ECIC
Lancaster 5, Eden 2
L (2-0): Lexi Odrobina 2g; Olivia Ringle 2a;
Clarence 2, Iroquois 1
Orchard Park 4, East Aurora 0
OP (3-0): Grace Schmelzinger 3a
Pioneer 3, Starpoint 1
P (2-1): Olivia Kempf 2g; Mykala Furman g
West Seneca 2, Sweet Home 1
WS (1-2): Claire Farry 2g; Abby Breen 2a
Williamsville North 7, Amherst 1
Williamsville South 1, Hamburg 0
WS (2-0): Bryanna Dewey g
Williamsville East 5, Holland 0
WE (2-0): Jenna Cavalieri 2g
Nonleague
Nichols 6, Kenmore 1
N (2-1): Lyla Allen 2g-a
Roy-Hart 3, Sacred Heart 0
RH (4-0): Amanda Hill, Sam Choate g-a
Today’s games
Niagara-Orleans
Barker at Wilson, 4:45 p.m.
Kenmore at Akron, 5 p.m.
Newfane at Medina, 7 p.m.
Boys golf
Monsignor Martin
St. Mary’s/Lanc 202, Timon 210
M: Jacob D’Antonio (SM), Ryan Sheehan (T) 37 at Lancaster CC
ECIC Small North
Starpoint 275, Sweet Home 298
M: Ryan Edholm (SH) 39 at Shawnee
ECIC Large South
Hamburg 294, Lancaster 297
M: Michael Wolski (L) 41 at Fox Valley
Niagara Frontier
Grand Island 297, Niagara Falls 321
M: Noah Kindzia (NF) 44 at Hyde Park
Niagara-Orleans
Medina 260, Barker 266
M: Jake Harris (B) 39 at Shelridge
Albion 235, Akron 239
M: Patrick Ricker (Alb) 40 at Dande Farms
Girls golf
Monsignor Martin
Nardin 250, Buffalo Seminary DQ
M: Hayley Mahoney (N) 40
Mount St. Mary 303, Mount Mercy 363
M: T. Dawidowicz (MSM) 51 at Sheridan
ECIC
Williamsville East 199, Depew 210
M: Allie Petchke (Indep.) 43
Girls tennis
ECIC I
Clarence 5, Williamsville North 0
Orchard Park 5, West Seneca West 0
Lancaster 4, Frontier 1
ECIC II
Williamsville East 5, Amherst 0
Williamsville South 3, Hamburg 2
ECIC III
Iroquois 5, West Seneca East 0
ECIV IV
Eden 3, Depew 2
Springville 5, Tonawanda 0
Niagara Frontier
Grand Island 3, Lockport 2
Kenmore West 3, Kenmore East 2
Niagara-Wheatfield 5, North Tonawanda 0
Nonleague
Falconer 5, Southwestern 0
