Gang member pleads guilty to racketeering conspiracy

A Buffalo man who, federal prosecutors said, conspired with others to sell drugs, commit robbery and retaliate against witnesses, has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to racketeering conspiracy, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 25-year-old Dajon Nettles, who is known as Gucc, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced Jan. 24 before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.

Nettles was an associate with the CBL/BFL Gang, which operated on the East Side, and engaged in drug trafficking to generate income and committed violent crimes to maintain control over its territory, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The CBL/BFL Gang stands for, among other things, "Cash Been Long"and "Brothers for Life," prosecutors said.

A total of 13 CBL/BFL Gang members and associates have been charged, according to prosecutors. Nettles is the fourth to be convicted, they added.