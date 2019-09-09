Food receipt in dumped garbage may help cops solve crime

PENDLETON – Sheriff's deputies are hoping that a dated and time-stamped Subway receipt may provide clues to the identity of the person who illegally dumped a large amount of building material debris at the Acacia Park Cemetery in early August.

Upon arriving for work on Aug. 8, cemetery employees reported finding a large pile of debris in the cemetery's parking lot, consisting of discarded drywall, lumber, metal and other building materials. Some bottles and cans left at the scene were confiscated by police for fingerprinting, and deputies went to the Subway store from which the receipt originated and checked surveillance camera footage.

They were able to determine that a male, aged 20 to 30, had made the purchase in question. Investigators were able to narrow the fingerprints obtained from the cans and bottles to three possible suspects, and are continuing to attempt to identify the culprit.