DAVIS, Gordon C.

Of Cheektowaga entered into rest on September 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Carolyn M. (nee Schmidt) Davis. Cherished uncle of Sandra (Thomas Grabski) Drescher and Dale Smith; great-uncle of Tom (Aimee) Drescher and Chris (Esperanza Solis) Drescher. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/ Sheridan Dr. on Monday from 4-8 PM where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday morning at 10 AM. Entombment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Gordon was a US Army Veteran and he was a Mason - member of the Renaissance Lodge F.A.N.M. The Valley of Buffalo, AASR and he was an Ismailia Shriner. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com