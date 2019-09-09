Dave's Christmas gets spooky with Halloween pop-ups

Gordon Cos., owner of the year-round yuletide retailer Dave's Christmas Wonderland, is taking a turn for the spooky this year.

It will open four Halloween pop-up stores called Dave's Halloween Superstore, which will open in mid- to late September. They'll offer a mix of Halloween decorations and discounted costumes.

The temporary brick-and-mortar stores will give national pop-ups such as Spirit Halloween some competition, and allow Gordon Cos. to reach a wider audience.

When the Dave's Halloween pop-ups close Oct. 31, they'll switch over to Dave's Christmas Wonderland pop-ups. They'll be located near H&M in Boulevard Mall in Amherst, near the Vans Outlet and Vera Bradley in the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, in Premier Place at 8008 Transit Road in Amherst, and in the former Dress Barn at 3540 McKinley Blvd. in Hamburg.

Two additional Dave's Christmas Wonderland stores will open in November, across from the ones in Boulevard Mall and Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls. The Christmas pop-ups will close in January.

The Cheektowaga-headquartered Gordon Cos. experimented with the Halloween concept in one location last year, which was a success.

The stores are a response to growing consumer appetite for Halloween merchandise, the company said.

Last year, Halloween retail spending hit a near-record $9 billion nationally.

Does this mean we'll soon see a year-round Dave's Halloween destination? The company says no.

"They will be kept as pop-up stores," said Laura Gordon, the company's spokesperson. "But we do have Halloween merchandise in our three permanent locations."