Car crashes through overpass barrier, lands on Kensington Expressway

A car traveling on High Street Monday crashed through the barrier on the overpass at Johnson Street and dropped down onto the eastbound Kensington Expressway, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesman.

Michael J. DeGeorge said there were no injuries reported as a result of the crash, which occurred just after 6:45 p.m.

DeGeorge said there was extensive damage to the vehicle.

Witnesses said it landed on all four wheels on Route 33.

After the car was towed from the expressway, a crew from National Grid removed a damaged streetlight standard on the overpass at the end of Johnson Street.

DeGeorge said police are investigating whether or not the operator of the vehicle was traveling at an excessive speed.