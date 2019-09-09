Buffalo woman found critically injured outside Fort Erie beach house

A Buffalo woman was found badly injured early Sunday outside her beach house in Ontario and police are trying to determine what happened to her, The Buffalo News has learned.

An ECMC supervisor confirmed Kristin Schoellkopf Borowiak was in stable condition Monday in the hospital's trauma intensive care unit.

Borowiak and her husband, Paul J. "Buddy" Borowiak Jr., own a cottage on Thunder Bay Road in Fort Erie's Ridgeway section, town records show.

The request for emergency aid came at 5 a.m. Sunday. Niagara Regional Police Service investigators were at the scene through the day and Niagara Emergency Medical Services paramedics took her across the border to ECMC.

Reached by The News, police didn't say what caused Kristin Borowiak's injury nor whether anyone has been charged.

Kristin Borowiak, 52, is active in the Elmwood Franklin School alumni community. Buddy Borowiak is a divisional vice president with UBS Wealth Management, according to his LinkedIn page. They live in Buffalo's Parkside neighborhood.