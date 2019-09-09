Clarence girls soccer wins in overtime

Things seem to be back to normal for Clarence girls soccer. The Red Devils, who were unbeaten in ECIC I last season on their way to a fifth straight Section VI Class AA championship won their fourth match in a row Monday night, defeating Orchard Park, 3-1, in overtime.

The Red Devils lost, 2-1, to Hamburg in the Clarence Round Robin on Aug. 29 but have rallied since.

“It was kind of a wake-up call for us,” said Clarence coach Dave Stephan.

Olivia Argentieri scored the winner in the fifth minute of overtime on Monday. Anevay Rice scored in the ninth minute of OT for insurance.

Kailey O’Brien, who assisted on the winner, scored on a penalty kick in the 22nd minute after the visiting Quakers had taken an early lead.

Kristen Zima made five saves for the victory.

Four unbeatens left

All 16 teams in the ECIC field hockey league were in action Monday and when the shooting was over, only Williamsville North, Williamsville South, Clarence and Orchard Park were left undefeated.

North improved to 3-0 by handing Amherst its first lost, 7-1.

Clarence (3-0) scored twice on penalty strikes after Iroquois had taken an early lead and defeated the Chiefs, 2-1. The winning goal came with 7:54 remaining.

Bryanna Dewey scored the only goal as Williamsville South (2-0) edged Hamburg, 1-0.

Grace Schmelzinger assisted on three of the goals for Orchard Park (3-0) in a 4-0 victory over East Aurora.

In a nonleague game, Roy-Hart (3-0) defeated Sacred Heart, 3-0, on goals by Amanda Hill, Samantha Chaote and Jennia Gioeli.

Hamburg wins rematch

Williamsville East coach Tony Schiappa returned to Hamburg, where he coached last year, and saw his Flames drop a 3-1 ECIC II match to the host Bulldogs in a rematch of the 2018 sectional Class A championship game. Ethan Ruggiero scored the East goal in the first half with an assist from Evan Olszewski.

Hamburg is 5-0 in the division while East fell to 2-1.

Andy Loomis scored four times and added an assist for Williamsville South (4-1, 2-0), which stayed undefeated in ECIC II boys soccer with a 10-0 win at Amherst. The Billies built a 4-0 first half lead before Loomis scored three times and Aiden Pecoraro scored twice in the second half.

Jacob Gajewski, a junior, scored in the 22nd minute, and Clarence made it stand up for a 1-0 victory under the lights at Williamsville North. The Red Devils, the defending Section VI Class AA champions, improved to 5-0 overall and stand 3-0 in ECIC I, behind Lancaster (4-0).

Chris Smith’s goal in the 85th minute decided Springville’s 1-0 overtime win over visiting Lackawanna in ECIC IV. It was the fourth straight win overall for Springville and the first loss in four games for the Steelers.

Elsewhere in ECIC IV, senior midfield Giovanni Schifano scored all three goals for Eden in a 3-1 win over visiting Alden. Schifano has seven goals already this season. Holland also won its ECIC IV opener, 1-0, over Tonawanda on Donny Schmidt’s goal and a 10-save performance by goalkeeper Carter Pikett.

Czajka sets goals mark

Junior Jon Czajka set a Frontier single-game record with six goals in an 8-2 triumph over visiting Jamestown in ECIC I boys soccer.

The previous record was five by Sotir Tanevsky multiple times during the 1989 and 1990 seasons. Liam Walsh also had a goal and three assists for the Falcons. Jack Abou-Said assisted on two of the goals for Frontier, which improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the division.

Clayton Brown, Jeremy Kruger and Justin Zimmerman scored for East Aurora (4-0, 3-0 ECIC III) in a 3-0 win over rival Iroquois.

Yohanna Maonewa scored both goals for Lafayette (4-0, 3-0 D’Youville Cup) in a 2-0 league win over City Honors in boys soccer.

International Prep broke into the win column with a 2-0 victory over Olmsted in D’Youville Cup play, spoiling the Owls’ season opener.

Plee Reh scored the game-winning goal in the 79th minute to give Hutch-Tech (3-0) a 2-1 victory over McKinley in D’Youville Cup League 1. Reh had the assist on the Engineers’ other goal by Lee Paw in the 51st minutes. It was the second straight league victory for Hutch.

Canisius, GI win in v-ball

Connor Booth led the way with 14 kills and four assists, and Noah Weislo (13 kills) and Eric Geisler (10 kills) were also strong at the net as Canisius swept St. Joe’s, 25-22, 25-17 and 25-16. Ethan Weislo registered 35 assists and had three kills and three aces for the Crusaders (2-0).

Grand Island scored a big victory in Niagara Frontier League boys volleyball, sweeping defending league and Section VI Class AA champion Lockport, 25-14, 25-14 and 25-19.

Olivia Cook had 10 kills and three blocks, and Tori Unverdorben had six kills and 10 digs for five-time state champion Portville in a sweep of Randolph, in CCAA East play.