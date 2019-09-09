Bandits to move to North Division in revised NLL alignment

The Buffalo Bandits will play in the North Division as the National Lacrosse League announced a new three-team alignment as the league expands from 11 teams to 13 for the 2019-20 season.

The league is adding expansion teams, the New York Riptide and the new version of the Rochester Knighthawks along with the Halifax Thunderbirds, the former Knighthawks who have relocated.

The Bandits will play in the North with Rochester, Halifax and Toronto. The West is Calgary, Colorado, San Diego, Saskatchewan and Vancouver. The East has Georgia, New England, New York and Philadelphia.

Each team will face each other at least once during the 18-game regular season. Teams in the North and East will play division opponents three times and nondivisional opponents once. Teams in the West will play two division opponents twice and the other two division opponents three times.

Eight teams will qualify for the playoffs, with the three division winners receiving the top three seeds. The fourth through sixth seeds will be the second-place teams in each division and the final two spots will go to wild-card teams with the best remaining records from any division.

The first round and the semifinals will be single-elimination and the final will remain best-of-three. Teams will not be reseeded after the first round.