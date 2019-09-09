Bills rating for season opener is a 'wow,' too

The Buffalo Bills’ best fourth-quarter comeback in 22 years was a “wow” ratings-wise, with fans not giving up hope after the team fell behind the New York Jets, 16-0, in the second half.

The Bills’ 17-16 victory over the Jets Sunday afternoon had a 36.0 rating on WIVB-TV, the local CBS affiliate. The rating peaked in the final 15 minutes at 39.7 when the Bills “wowed” CBS play-by-play man Kevin Harlan by completing the comeback.

The 36.0 rating was about 4 percent higher than the 34.6 rating for the Bills’ disastrous 2018 opener, a 47-3 road loss to Baltimore in which then rookie quarterback Josh Allen replaced Nathan Peterman in the second half.

Sunday’s rating was about 8 percent higher than the 33.5 rating for the Bills’ 2017 opener, also a win over the Jets.

The ratings for the season openers Sunday dominated local television at a time when the broadcast networks are carrying repeats and reality shows in prime time.

New England’s 33-3 dismantling of Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football was the second highest-rated game with a 16.4 rating on WGRZ-TV, the local NBC affiliate.

Dallas’ 35-17 victory over the New York Giants – the Bills’ next opponent – in the 4 p.m. game had a 13.4 rating on WUTV, the local Fox affiliate.

The bonus prime-time coverage of the overtime of the Detroit and Arizona game that ended in a 27-all tie, had a 9.3 rating on WUTV.

Not surprisingly, the Philadelphia Eagles’ 32-27 come-from-behind victory over Washington that was carried on WUTV opposite the Bills game was the lowest-rated game of the day. It had a 1.5 rating thanks to an 8.3 rating for the 15 minutes after the Bills game ended.

