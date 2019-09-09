Share this article

Bills rating for season opener is a 'wow,' too

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates with wide receiver John Brown (15) after scoring the game winning touchdown in the fourth quarter Sunday against the New York Jets. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)
The Buffalo Bills’ best fourth-quarter comeback in 22 years was a “wow” ratings-wise, with fans not giving up hope after the team fell behind the New York Jets, 16-0, in the second half.

The Bills’ 17-16 victory over the Jets Sunday afternoon had a 36.0 rating on WIVB-TV, the local CBS affiliate. The rating peaked in the final 15 minutes at 39.7 when the Bills “wowed” CBS play-by-play man Kevin Harlan by completing the comeback.

The 36.0 rating was about 4 percent higher than the 34.6 rating for the Bills’ disastrous 2018 opener, a 47-3 road loss to Baltimore in which then rookie quarterback Josh Allen replaced Nathan Peterman in the second half.

Sunday’s rating was about 8 percent higher than the 33.5 rating for the Bills’ 2017 opener, also a win over the Jets.

The ratings for the season openers Sunday dominated local television at a time when the broadcast networks are carrying repeats and reality shows in prime time.

New England’s 33-3 dismantling of Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football was the second highest-rated game with a 16.4 rating on WGRZ-TV, the local NBC affiliate.

Dallas’ 35-17 victory over the New York Giants – the Bills’ next opponent – in the 4 p.m. game had a 13.4 rating on WUTV, the local Fox affiliate.

The bonus prime-time coverage of the overtime of the Detroit and Arizona game that ended in a 27-all tie, had a 9.3 rating on WUTV.

Not surprisingly, the Philadelphia Eagles’ 32-27 come-from-behind victory over Washington that was carried on WUTV opposite the Bills game was the lowest-rated game of the day. It had a 1.5 rating thanks to an 8.3 rating for the 15 minutes after the Bills game ended.

