Bills' injury updates, plans at right tackle and more

The Buffalo Bills came out of Sunday’s game relatively healthy and are awaiting further word on the hamstring injury to Taron Johnson.

Coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Monday that there was nothing definite yet and he was still undergoing evaluation.

Wide receiver/kick returner Andre Roberts, who did not play against the New York Jets on Sunday, is “heading in the right direction,” though McDermott said he did not have the full report from the trainers when he met with reporters.

On other topics:

Opening the game with 18 consecutive pass plays: “It goes back to Josh’s second year in the system and the continuity we have and the clarity which we operates. He knows where his guys are going to be. There are a lot of guy out there that he trusts. Josh is not and we’re not a finished product, but we have to continue to grow that as well and handles those situations – no huddle, throwing the ball down the field, the checkdowns.

On Mitch Morse’s Bills debut: I think overall we were able to see Mitch for ourselves for the first time in a game setting, playing with the guys around him, the chemistry, the communications and he had some nice block in the run game for the back and for Josh in one case in particular. … The cohesiveness and communication with the protection was important. I thought he did a nice job.

On the right tackle rotation between Cody Ford and Ty Nsekhe: “I think we’ll settle that when we think we need to settle that.” McDermott said he liked the competition.

On Ed Oliver’s debut: “There is more in there for our team, more in there for our line, Ed included. I liked his effort. It looks like he executed the game plan and that’s not always easy for young players. It was a good first step with many more steps ahead.”