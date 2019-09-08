ZALE, Daniel "Don"

ZALE - Daniel "Don"

September 3, 2019 at age 83. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Braun) Zale; devoted father of David (Lori) and Nancy (Michael Domzalski) Zale; loving grandfather of Helene, Jacob Wargala, David and Danielle Zale; predeceased by five siblings. Services will be private. If desired, contributions may be made in Don's name to the SPCA Serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com