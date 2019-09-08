ZAHORANSKY, John

ZAHORANSKY - John

82, entered into rest September 6, 2019 at Buffalo General Medical Center. He is predeceased by his wife Doris (nee Hillyard) Zahoransky, who passed away March 1, 2014. John is survived by his daughter Lynn (Robert) Andritz; grandchildren Shannon Dent and David Spencer; great-grandchild Jaden Dent and Sterling, Scarlett and David Spencer; siblings Sue (late John) Ferari, Mary Ann (late John) Fisher, and the late Robert Zahoransky; also several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Tuesday September 10th 2-4 and 6-8 PM immediately followed by a funeral service at 8 PM, in Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. Interment will be in Hartland Central Cemetery. Visit pruddenandkandt.com.