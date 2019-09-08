WESOLOWSKI, Matthew A.

WESOLOWSKI - Matthew A. Of South Wales, September 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Marianne for 57 years; father of Nadine (Gary) Reformat, Matthew, and Alison; brother of Kenneth, Phyllis (late Donald) Stewart, late George (Mary Ann), and late Terry Ann (late James) Bialecki; also survived by five grandchildren and his canine companion, Barney. Visitation, Tuesday, September 10th, 4-7 PM, with a Prayer Service at 7 PM, at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Condolences and directions online at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com