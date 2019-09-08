Vintage trains starting fall foliage excursions

Vintage diesel and steam locomotive train rides return to Western New York with weekend fall foliage excursions of the Buffalo, Cattaraugus & Jamestown Scenic Railway.

Fall foliage trips Sept. 28 and 29 will depart from Zittel's Country Market, 4415 Southwestern Blvd., for a round trip to Water Valley. Tickets can be purchased directly through the market.

Train rides Oct. 5, 6, 19 and 20 will leave from the Erie Railroad Depot, 4 Scott St., Hamburg.

Halloween themed rides will take place Oct. 26 and 27 from the Hamburg Depot. There are pumpkins for the children, and costumes are encouraged. The train will go from Hamburg to Water Valley Trestle, to Zittel’s market, then back to Hamburg.

Passengers will travel in vintage railroad equipment that includes two late 1920s-era passenger cars. The trip also will feature an open-air car for those who want to photograph the sights along the way, and a snack-bar car.

To purchase tickets, go to www.bcjrailroad.com.