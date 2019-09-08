VADEN, Constance Renee

VADEN - Constance Renee August 31, 2019. Loving wife of Joseph R. Vaden, Sr. Mother of Eric Doss, Joseph R. Jr, Danielle M. (Marcus) Dowell, Damon R. Stokes, and Nicole R. Vaden. Grandmother of four. Sister of Terrence Stokes and Yolanda (Marc) Stokes-Osteen. Predeceased by James Stokes (Debbie). Survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Wake 12 Noon Tuesday. Funeral 1PM at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell Avenue. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Alan R. Core Funeral Home, 1933 Kensington Avenue, Buffalo, New York 14215.