Tyler Kroft, Dean Marlowe headline Bills' list of inactives against Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Buffalo Bills don't have any major surprises on their inactives list ahead of Sunday's season opener against the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium.

Wide receiver Andre Roberts (quad) and tight end Tyler Kroft (foot) won't play because of injuries. The Bills' healthy inactive players are offensive tackle Conor McDermott, guard Ike Boettger, offensive lineman Ryan Bates and safeties Jaquan Johnson and Dean Marlowe.

That leaves the Bills with just three safeties, with veteran Kurt Coleman backing up starters Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. Siran Neal, who backs up slot cornerback Taron Johnson, played safety last year, and could fill in on an emergency basis if needed.

With McDermott, Boettger and Bates not active, the Bills are going with seven offensive linemen: Dion Dawkins, Quinton Spain, Mitch Morse, Jon Feliciano, Cody Ford, Spencer Long and Ty Nsekhe.