Twitter reacts: Bills win 17-16 against New York Jets in season opener

Let this one sink in: After a 4-0 preseason and a 17-16 comeback win in their season opener against the New York Jets Sunday, the Buffalo Bills are undefeated so far this season. Bills fans were pretty excited about the Week 1 victory.
*deletes last 15 tweets*
I never lost faith #GoBills
— Corey Pomeroy (@CDPomeroy) September 8, 2019
It’s hilarious to think that there are people out there that thought my Buffalo Bills were going to lose. #GoBills
— Kevin Lavalle (@CoachKLav27) September 8, 2019
It was Fandemonium here in Ft Worth, TX!!! The people sing and rejoice!!! Let’s go Bills!!!! @BuffaloBills #GoBills pic.twitter.com/knnfwu71O9
— Sean Sharman (@SharmanUltra14) September 8, 2019
Bills are 5-0 this season #GoBills #JustSaying
— dave🐳 (@touque42) September 8, 2019
THE BILLS MAKE US WANNA SHOUT! ❤️🏈💙(But they made us want to cry most of the game... at least they brought home the W in the end! 😂)
————-#billsmafia #billieve #billswin #buffalobills… https://t.co/pC9UtHYaPL
— Micaela María Young (@micaelamaria11) September 8, 2019
I’ve always said we’re a last 4 minute of the game team 😂❤️ #GoBills
— katie (@psychogf_) September 8, 2019
Can’t go 16-0 if you don’t win the first one #GoBills https://t.co/GR6fpsx8op
— Blaine (@blainevb1) September 8, 2019
My neighborhood is setting off fireworks after the @BuffaloBills comeback win. I'm dead serious! 🤷♀️😂😂 #GoBills
— Jess Taber (@BEASTYcollector) September 8, 2019
My dad died 13 years ago today. Diehard @BuffaloBills fan. Thank you Daddy...I'd like to BILLieve you had some pull. I love you and miss you. #GoBills #billsmafia
— Veronica R. Chiesi Brown (@vchiesibrown) September 8, 2019
Bills https://t.co/QQUn0spGtx Monday is better already!#GoBills #BillsMafia
— My Life Is Bro (@MyLifeIsBro690) September 8, 2019
This one's for you @PanchoBilla1 😍 #GoBills
— Zelím Nel (@Zels77) September 8, 2019
