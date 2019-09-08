Share this article

Twitter reacts: Bills win 17-16 against New York Jets in season opener

Let this one sink in: After a 4-0 preseason and a 17-16 comeback win in their season opener against the New York Jets Sunday, the Buffalo Bills are undefeated so far this season. Bills fans were pretty excited about the Week 1 victory.

Qina Liu

