TUTTLE, Beatrice E. (Feldman)

Of West Falls, NY, September 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William E. Tuttle (d. 2003); loving mother of Donna (late Kevin) Mountain, William (Romaine) Tuttle, Bonnie (Robert) Nuernberger and Kenneth (Suzanne) Tuttle; also survived by 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; also many nieces and nephews; sister of Marjorie Stressinger and the late Norbert and Robert Feldman; also many nieces and nephews; daughter of the late Robert and Clara Feldman. The family will receive friends on Wednesday (Beatrice's 94th birthday) from 3-7 PM at the F.E BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, September 12, at 10 AM in St. George's Church, Old Glenwood Rd., West Falls. Friends invited. Please assemble at church. www.febrownsons.com