TURNER, Kathleen J. (Hogan)

TURNER - Kathleen J. (nee Hogan)

September 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Ronald E. Turner; loving mother of Lori (Kevin) McGuire and Lynne (Kevin) Doyle; dear grandmother of Patrick, Leah, Collin, Colleen and Caitlin. Family and friends may call on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Dietrich funeral home inc., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY 14226. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:30 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, NY 14221, where memorials may be made in lieu of flowers. Please assemble at church. Kathleen was an active participant of the Junior Board of Millard Fillmore Hospital and the Society to aid Roswell Park Memorial Institute. She was a member of the Buffalo Curling and Skating Club and the Park Country Club. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com