TERIAN, Kathleen Lucy (Burns)

TERIAN - Kathleen Lucy (nee Burns)

SUN LAKES, AZ - Kathleen Lucy (nee Burns) Terian, age 77, formerly of Cheektowaga, was surrounded by her

family as she passed peacefully on August 16, 2019, in Sun Lakes, AZ. Born on May 13, 1942 in Buffalo, NY, to the late John Joseph Burns and the late Lucy (Phillips) Burns, Kathy married her beloved husband Joe on August 25,

1962. Together, they raised five children and thoroughly enjoyed their 17 grandchildren. Kathy was active in many Catholic ministries and was a loyal member of Good Bears of the World. She was passionate about her genealogy and traced her family's heritage back to passengers on the Mayf lower. Kathy will be remembered for her kindness, and her gentle, loving, generous spirit. Left to honor Kathy are her devoted husband Joseph Julius Terian, Jr., sister Barbara (late Roger) Jukich, brothers John (Catherine) Burns Jr., and Daniel (Heidi) Burns, her children, Lynn Maher, Deborah (Mitchell) Mann, Susan Lane, Joseph M. Terian, and Patricia (Charles Jr.) Mancabelli, 16 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Kathy joins her 17th grandchild, Jody Michael Terian, in Heaven. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 10 am at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 950 Losson Road, Cheektowaga, NY 14227, followed by a Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HonorHealth Foundation.Visit give.honorhealth.com, scroll to the bottom of the designation dropdown menu and select "other." Manually enter "The HonorHealth Research Institute Pancreatic Cancer Fund." Or, send your gift payable to "HonorHealth Foundation," with "The HonorHealth Research Institute Pancreatic Cancer Fund" in the memo line, to 8125 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85258.