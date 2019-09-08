SZYMANSKI, Joseph J.

SZYMANSKI - Joseph J. September 6, 2019 at age 61. Dearest son of the late Jerome J. Szymanski and the late Phyllis (late Frank) Motyka. Survived by loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family present Monday 4-8PM at the KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St. (1 block east of Union Rd.), West Seneca. Funeral Liturgy to be held Tuesday at 11AM in the Marian Mausoleum at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, 700 Pine Ridge Rd., Cheektowaga. Kindly assemble at the cemetery. Entombment to take place following services. Joey was an avid sports enthusiast, always rooting for his local Buffalo teams, and a die hard Mets fan.