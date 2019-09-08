SZYMANSKI - D.j. May 1st, 1983 - September 6th, 2014

On September 6th, 2014 at approximately 3:00am in the morning we lost our son DJ forever. He was a very special individual who loved life and riding his Harley. Our lives are so empty without him. We adopted DJ when he was just three days old. I can remember that day we picked him up at the hospital as if it was just yesterday. For thirty-one years we were so lucky to have DJ in our lives. There wasn't a day that would go by that Barb and I would say to him "LOVE YOU" and he would respond lovingly "LOVEYOU" back to us. DJ was only thirty-one when he passed and had a whole life time in front of him. We are so proud that DJ was our son, we cherished the ground that he walked on. Such a tragic way

to lose one's future and not to experience having children and growing old with them. He had so much to live for and experience. His passing has left a huge hole in the hearts of our

family. It's taken five plus years and now the courts both state and federal have sentenced the three Kingsman responsible for DJ's senseless execution to prison. The executor and the individual who ordered my son's execution received multiple life sentences for their act. The sentencing

could have been worse for them, but the state and federal courts had their hands tied by U.S. law in the limitations of their sentencing of these individuals.

We love you and terribly miss you son!

Szymanski Family

[Sig, Barb, Kristen, Dominic and John Carl]