SPENCER, Kathleen V. (Swierczynski)

Of Buffalo, unexpectedly on August 16, 2019. Daughter of the late Leonard and Florence Swierczynski; mother of Rasheen (late Jimmy) Ruffin; devoted grandmother of Andre;a Johnson and loving great-grandmother of Amir, Amina and King; grandmother of Cameron Dunning and great-grandmother of Camyra; dear friend of Beverly Clark, Faye Evans, James Meredith and Barbara Clauss. Survived by many friends who loved her. Visitation with the family at 9 am and a Memorial Mass at 10 am will take place at Ss. Columba-Brigid RC Church, 75 Hickory Street, Buffalo on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Kate was the former Confidential Secretary to Hon. Norman E. Joslin, JSC, Hon. John P. Lane, JSC and Hon. John L. Michalski, JSC. Donations may be made to Ss. Columba-Brigid RC Church.