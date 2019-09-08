Social media posting leads to altercation, arrests in Lewiston

Three women were injured and two other women face criminal charges in the wake of an altercation recently over comments made on social media, Lewiston Town Police reported.

Police said comments about a man cheating on his girlfriend led the man to show up at the Creek Road home of the woman who posted the comments. Two women accompanying the man attacked the woman who posted the comments, according to the report, along with her sister and mother, who attempted to intervene.

One of the victims suffered a concussion, police said. Another suffered an unspecified head injury and the mother sustained a black eye and minor knee injuries.

Investigators later charged Lanasia T. Mozell, of Niagara Falls, with third-degree assault in connection with the incident. A juvenile appearance ticket was issued to the other woman, police said.