SIMONICK - Eugene F. "Clocker"

September 2, 2019 of Angola, NY, age 83, after a short illness, surrounded by his family, beloved husband of the late Elizabeth "Betsy" (nee Sargent) Simonick; dearest father of John F. (Margaret) Simonick; son of the late Jacob and Mary (nee Mohnach) Simonick; brother of Dorothy (late Frank) Cepuchowski, Robert "Rip" (late Maize) Simonick and predeceased by Joe (late Pauline), George (late Mary Rita) and Paul Simonick. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Eugene served in the U.S. Army and enjoyed golf, baseball and the ponies. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.