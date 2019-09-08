SERWINOWSKI, Carol (Jankowski)

Of Lancaster, NY, September 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Eugene of 57 years; loving mother of David (Sharon), Steven (Dawn Standish), and Michael (Anne Marie); dearest grandmother of Steven, Collin, Christopher, Julia, Michaela, and Adam; sister of Casey (Vickie Alfero); aunt of Mary. A Memorial Service will be held at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY Monday morning at 11 AM. No prior visitations. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com