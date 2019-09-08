Sean McDermott after win: 'We were expecting a 12-round fight'

The Bills won the first of their two trips to MetLife Stadium to open the season, coming back to down the New York Jets, 17-16.

"It's hard to win in this league," coach Sean McDermott told reporters afterward. "You go into some tough environments. We expected a 12-round fight. They are a good team, with good players.

"I thought our guys kept their composure and put a good effort together in the second half. I think the guys felt good at halftime. As much as we had some mistakes in the first half, I thought the morale was up. We knew if we came out and covered the kickoff and had a stop to start the second half, that we'd have a good shot."

McDermott called the victory a "résumé builder" for quarterback Josh Allen, who struggled with turnovers in the first half.

"You want to say you've done it one time, bringing a team back in the fourth quarter," McDermott said. "It's a résumé builder, if you will. To be able to look at yourself and say I brought a team back from behind on the road. That's good stuff. He knew the situation. I thought it was well managed overall. A lot of it goes back to how we practice.

"He's a young player coming in and keeping his poise and being mentally tough in a tough environment."

On the defense: "It was a great job by the entire team. Special teams too. The kicking game was good for us. To your point, on the defense, the staff put a good game plan together, the players executed. We were stopping the run. We had a chance to get Darnold a few times, but he got out. He's a good player. Give credit where it's due."

On heavy passing in the first half: "That was something we felt we wanted to do to get into a rhythm. Nothing fancy."

On the rotation at right tackle with rookie Cody Ford and Ty Nsekhe: That was planned during the week to be able to give Cody a little bit of a break in there, to take a look at things, to talk to him on the sideline. It wasn't what Cody did or didn't do. It's good to have guys to step in and play, guys who weren't starters were prepared."

On resiliency: "What a blessing to be part of that group in there."