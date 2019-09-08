SCHLENKER, Honor M. (Kline)

August 23, 2019 of Evans, NY. Wife of the late Jack E. Schlenker; dear mother of John (Antoinette) Schlenker and Donna (Dennis) Comstock; sister of the late Gerard, Robert and Norman Kline, Theresa Tross, Kenny Kline and Marci Meier; also survived by five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by BUFFALO NIAGARA CREMATION SERVICE, 855-1411.