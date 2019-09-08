SCHIEBLE, James R.

SCHIEBLE - James R. August 31, 2019. Dear uncle of Jo-Anne Batugowski and Rebecca (Dr. Ronald) Harper; son of the late Michael and Emma; brother of the late Michael, Amelia, Mary, Margaret (late Walter) Young, Frederick, and Eleanor Batugowski. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Lawrence Church, 1520 East Delavan Ave., Buffalo, Wednesday, September 11th at 10 AM. No prior visitation. Donations may be made to Feral Cat Focus of WNY at www.feralcatfocus.org. Online condolences at www.pacerfuneralhome.com