SANTI, Helen S. (Lahti)

SANTI - Helen S. (nee Lahti)

Aged 94, August 10, 2019. Passed away peacefully at Maple Park Lodge, Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward Stephenson; her second husband, Guido Santi; her parents, William and Senja Lahti; son Richard Stephenson; brothers Martin, Allen, and William Lahti; and sisters Lillian Biddlecom and Irene Armlovich. She is survived by her daughters Sharon Passero of Toronto, Ontario, Canada and Nancy (David Hopwood) Burakoff of Boston, MA; son Paul (Sally) Stephenson of Hamburg, NY; brother Peter (Loreen) Lahti of Omaha, NE; 28 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; 21 nieces and nephews. Helen was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, very much involved in volunteer activities. She also volunteered for years with the Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service. She was beloved by her family, extended family, and all who had the privilege of knowing her. She was an extremely bright lady of great personality, optimism, grace, selflessness, and dignity. She was always generous with her time and assistance without hesitation. God rest her soul and accept her into his graces. A Graveside Memorial Interment Service to celebrate her life will be on October 6, 2019 at 9:45 AM at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to: Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service, 1199 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga, NY 14227.