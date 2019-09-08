SALVAMOSER, Francis X. "Frank"

September 4th, 2019, at age 82 from complications from a fall at home. Beloved husband of 43 years to Diane E. (Rogers) Salvamoser; beloved father to Mary F. Salvamoser, Francis X. (Pamela) Salvamoser, Anna M. Salvamoser-Goldberg (Eric), Amy G. Mallardi (Vincent II), Charles A. Salvamoser (Kristen); cherished grandfather of Vincent D. Mallardi III, Ian M. Salvamoser, Alexander C. Goldberg, Connor James and Lydia Marie Salvamoser; best friend and mother of his children, Georgia M. Salvamoser. Pre-deceased by his parents, Francis and Julia Salvamoser, brother James J. Salvamoser (Marjorie) and sister Julia Ann Salvamoser-Gray. Also survived by nieces and cousins and many friends. Frank was retired after 30 years at Buffalo State College and was a dedicated advocate for all of his students at the campus school and those who he taught at the undergraduate level. Private services. Memorials to St. George Orthodox Church, 2 Nottingham Terrace, Buffalo, NY, 14216. Those wishing to share online condolences, please do so at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com