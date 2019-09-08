SAGE, Glenn L.

Of West Seneca, NY, September 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Angeline "Angie" (nee Losardo) Sage; loving father of Glenn "Gary" and Robert Sage; cherished grandfather of Amy (Brandon) Ross and Jessica Sage; adored great-grandpa of Alexa Duffy and Ariana Rivera; dearest brother of the late Richard Sage; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 3-7PM (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 10AM. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Sage was an Army Veteran. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com